Half-successful first all-South Korean launcher launched | Science

South Korea today failed to launch its test payload from a launcher in orbit around Earth. This was announced by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The launcher was developed and built entirely in South Korea.











The Nuri, in KSLV-II or Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II jargon, is a three-stage liquid-fueled rocket. The colossus weighs over 200 tons and is 47.2 meters long. The launcher took twelve years to develop and cost 1.46 billion euros.

She left Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Belgian time from the Naro spaceport, near southern Goheung. The launcher reached the required height of 700 km as planned and the 1.5 ton dummy satellite broke off.

But according to the South Korean space agency, the third stage stalled too early and the speed was too low to reach a stable orbit. Both the rocket stage and the false satellite fell back to Earth, presumably to be consumed in the atmosphere.

“Unfortunately, we have not fully achieved our goal,” said President Moon. Still, the South Korean president remained optimistic and announced that he expected a “Korean space age”. The next test is scheduled for May 19 next year, according to the South Korean space agency.

In 2009 and 2010, South Korea attempted to launch a launcher with Russian technology, but these attempts ended badly. Finally, it works in 2013, with Russian engines. Now, South Korea wants to be completely independent in the field of space travel.