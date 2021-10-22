The senior sports club must make way for school gym classes: “We are repulsed”

A group of around 35 to 40 seniors who play sports feel left out by the municipality. For years they have been training on Thursdays at 10:00 am at Sporthal De Pijp on the Lizzy Anzinghstraat in Amsterdam, but as the hall is under renovation they are training in the Amstelpark. Those over 55 don’t think this is a problem outside of sport, but they fear that when the venue is ready, they can no longer return to the gym at the desired time.

“Officially we would go back in November, but rumor has it that this is probably not possible, because schools have priority,” said Christien Visch, speaking on behalf of senior athletes. “We love to move. We think it makes us feel good. It gives us energy to get through the day and the week. It’s just very important.”

The town, which rents the halls, AT5 / NH Amsterdam be aware that the demand from surrounding schools for a location for the sport is increasing due to the increasing number of classes. According to the municipality, the destination of the room will remain unchanged after the renovation. Seniors can still go, but not at the same time.

“Maybe we could be allowed somewhere at lunchtime, but our teacher can’t,” says Visch. “A lot of us don’t want to exercise in the afternoon, now is not a good time. Either you want to take a nap or start your day. We have always worked there, it doesn’t ‘There never was a school. We feel like we pushed back. ”