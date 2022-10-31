31 okt 2022 om 07:30Update: 2 uur geleden

Naomi Visser qualified for three individual finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. The 21-year-old gymnast will compete in the final all-around, bridge and floor battle. In total, there are five Dutch final places.

Visser entered the final in ninth place (54.165 points), was number seven in bridge (14.400) and set the sixth score on floor (13.666 points). On this last part, he was on the cleaned list, which involves a maximum of two gymnasts per country.

It is the first time since the 2001 World Cup that a Dutch gymnast has qualified for three individual World Cup finals. At the time, Verona van de Leur had reached three individual finals (all-around, bridge, vault).

In the bridge final at Liverpool, Visser also meets compatriot Sanna Veerman, who was slightly better with 14.533 points in qualifying and finished sixth. In 2001, two Dutch gymnasts were the last in a Bridge World Cup final. At the time, it was Van de Leur and Renske Endel.

In addition to Visser and Veerman, Tisha Volleman also secured a place in the final. She did that in the all-around. With 52,333 points, she finished nineteenth on the cleaned list.

The Netherlands narrowly miss the national final

The Dutch team, consisting of Eythora Thorsdottir and Eve de Ruiter in addition to Visser, Veerman and Volleman, finished ninth in the Nations Cup. National coach Jeroen Jacobs’ team came up with 159,396 points. With that, they narrowly missed out on the national final, which the top eight qualify for.

Team USA, consisting of Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong, was the first to advance to the national final with 167.263 points. The United States defend the world title in Liverpool. They won that title in 2019, when a tag team match was last scheduled at the World Cup.

The Dutch men play their qualifier away to Liverpool on Monday afternoon.

