Guide to Living Quality of Public Space Groningen wins the Global Architecture & Design Award 2022

The design guideline Living Quality Public Space ‘New Space’ of the municipality of Groningen aims to World Architecture and Design Award 2022 won by the Rethinking The Future platform in the ‘Urban Design’ (concept) category.

Tips

Within the municipality of Groningen, the Leidraad is an inspiring document that serves as a handbook for future projects. It is a visual product that uses photos, profiles, 3D images and short explanations to visualize a changing public space. Practical, functional and guiding for the many professionals who work in the public space. At the same time, it is also the starting point for discussions with the inhabitants on a different layout of the street.

Landmark Eikenlaan Image: Felixx

Public space

The Leidraad shows what a green public space looks like with more space for meetings, pedestrians and cyclists. The Leidraad does this for the different types of streets, areas and neighborhoods in Groningen. As such, the guide offers an inspiring insight into looking at the city in a different way. To this end, the Leidraad introduces the 10 dimensions of the street. Mobility is no longer the norm, but accessibility, safety, experience, health, social interaction, ecology, climate adaptation, economy and cultural history together make the street.

quality of life

The design guideline for the quality of life of public space was commissioned by and in collaboration with the municipality of Groningen drafted by Felixx together with Goudappel, Stipo & Marco te Brömmelstroet.

The Guide can be downloaded from the website of the municipality of Groningen: https://gemeente.groningen.nl/leidraad-leefkwaliteit-openbare-ruimte