No room for farmers’ demonstration at Zwarte Cross: “We are a festival for everyone and remain neutral” | To display

No room for farmers' demonstration at Zwarte Cross: "We are a festival for everyone and remain neutral"
with videoFarmers do not have the opportunity to demonstrate in any form on the grounds of the Zwarte Cross. The organization of the Achterhoek festival announced this during a conversation with farmer action groups.
Rick Albers
Last update:
07-15-22, 16:03
Farmers are allowed to demonstrate in public places near the festival site, but to organize this they must contact the municipality and the police. “We explained to the farmer groups, Agractie and FDF, why we don’t want to protest in our offices. They said they understood that and we expressed, over a beer, that we appreciate the openness and honesty between us.
There are two overhead flags and banners with expressions of protest in front of the main entrance. But there is nothing to see on the festival site itself.
Party for all
Degen said on Tuesday that the Zwarte Cross is neutral in the farmers’ discussion and does not take a position. He will repeat it on Friday. “We want to be and remain neutral on our site. Among our visitors are both supporters and opponents and we are a festival for everyone.
According to Degen, the farmers let it be known that they understood this. Some have also announced that they have something completely different in mind in the coming days. “They said, ‘Protest? We don’t have a tie for this weekend. You have to drink beer. haha!”
