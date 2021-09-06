Groupama-FDJ has extended the contract of Reuben Thompson (20) for three seasons, until the end of 2024. The New Zealand climber can mature another year in the training team of the France team before moving on. to the main force in 2023..

“Ruben is an investment for the future”, declares Yvon Madiot, team director of the WorldTeam of Groupama-FDJ. “He won a real climbing race this year with the Giro Val d’Aosta. He must improve his learning process and, above all, progress in the technical field. That’s why we chose to let him ride with the training team for another year to work on it. During the season, he will be gradually integrated into the WorldTeam, more than this year, to prepare him for 2023. “

For Thompson, a dream comes true. “I feel very good at Groupama-FDJ. With the continental team, I can evolve in a great environment. I already knew that I was a climber, but with the help of the team I worked on the classics and especially on the stage races. At the start of the year I couldn’t have been competitive in a race like the Baltic Chain Tour, but now I’m more than a climber. I want to keep learning next season to be really ready for the WorldTour.

Thompson has been authorized to participate in the Groupama-FDJ WorldTeam a few times this season. He took part in the Tour des Alpes in the spring and in the Vuelta a Burgos earlier this summer.