Greek tennis player ‘back on track’ after difficult months
After a difficult start to the year 2022, the Greek track of Tallon claims to find good sensations. The Dutch number 2 has had to deal with injuries, motivation issues and disappointing results.
The Greek track caused a sensation last year by winning no less than 26 games in a row. His winning streak did not go unnoticed and Andy Murray, among others, expressed his appreciation. The streak contrasts sharply with recent months: since the ABN AMRO tournament in Rotterdam in mid-February, he has lost five times in a row in the first round.
“I had a tough few months, but I think I’m back on track now and I’m fine,” said the Greek track (25), who surprised Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Roland- Garros.
“I had private problems, I was sick and I had injuries. It didn’t go well. The real meaning of the game was not there, and in the weeks in the United States , 100% sharpness was missing. How can it be? an accumulation of some things. I had mental and private issues that took me away from the passion for tennis. And I was busy with others things that tennis.
Last week in Geneva, the Greek track already achieved an encouraging result by reaching the quarter-finals. “I’m really looking forward to it again and it was also a bit different. Now I’m 100% busy with tennis again and ready to do whatever I can. Now it’s about work hard to get back into good shape soon,” said the world number 58, who recently suffered a curious neck injury. “That dip was also a bit forthcoming if you see how good it went last year. I also gave up something in the last two months and didn’t do what I had to do.”
On Wednesday, the Greek track will face American Brandon Nakashima, who defeated Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in five sets on Monday. “I was only able to play tennis here an hour before the tournament and I came from Geneva with some body aches. Now it’s all about putting in some good hours and making sure the body is ‘ready’. “
The Greek track is in the main tournament of Roland Garros for the first time. He also doubles, with Botic van de Zandschulp. Raemon Sluiter, one of the Greek track coaches, will not be there this week. Dennis Schenk takes over the duties in Paris.
