Surprising victory for the Greek track of Tallon in the first round of Roland Garros | Tennis

The victory of the Greek track can safely be called a resounding surprise. The Spaniard placed 25th at Roland Garros. Moreover, Davidovich Fokina is excellent on clay, as evidenced by his last place in Monte Carlo last month and his place in the quarter-finals last year in Paris.

After the Greek track returned the first set, they began to play. In fact: in the second set, his opponent had no response to direct blows from the Dutchman. In no time, the Greek track tied the score and overtook him in the third set.

Meanwhile, trouble has been piling up for Davidovich Fokina. He had to undergo treatment for a painful right foot. In the fourth set, the Greek track brilliantly broke the resistance of her opponent. With an excellent forehand pass, the score became 5-3 and the Haarlemmer born served it coldly.

In the second round, the Greek track will meet Brandon Nakashima from the United States or Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.

The Greek track was mainly concerned with Max Verstappen’s victory at Barcelona afterwards. “When I went to the track he was fifth and my first question to my coaches after my match was: did Max win?” said the Greek track after their victory over the 25th seed, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (2-6 6-0 6). -4 6-3).

“My coaches went a little crazy and told me to have fun for once. But I was so busy with Max. And Charles Leclerc retired, so it was a great day.”

nice scoop

A great day also on a personal level, as never before has the world number 64 won a match in the main tournament in Paris. “It wasn’t like that, because it’s not that the debut came unexpectedly. I just haven’t played well here in the past,” said the Greek side.

“Whether it’s the best of wins is hard to say because my US Open win was also nice. But he’s good on clay, made the quarter-finals here last year and has was a runner-up in Monte Carlo, so I’m very happy with this win. Especially because I’ve had a lot of uncertainty in recent weeks due to injuries and I’ve barely been able to train.”

Good start Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz convincingly reached the second round. The Spaniard, who is experiencing his big breakthrough this season, won in three sets against the Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero: 6-4 6-2 6-0.

This year, Alcaraz won the tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona and the masters tournaments in Miami and Madrid. At the start of the grand slam tournament in Paris, he climbed to sixth place in the world rankings.

This is his second appearance in the main Roland Garros tournament for 19-year-old Alcaraz. Last year, he was eliminated in the third round by the German Jan-Lennard Struff.