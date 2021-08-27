Dullen Valentine was able to get his participation in the US Open (starting August 30) just in time. The tennis player from New-Wennepe has been eagerly waiting for a new US visa in recent weeks, but has now been granted access to the US for his major relief.

Greek Railways was once allowed to enter the country on an ‘entry discount’ basis. “I am so excited to be in New York and have finally been able to let go of all the stress of the last few weeks behind me,” says Craigpur from the hotel in Manhattan.

Near despair

He has been without a US visa since December because he lost his passport. The Greek train then moved the sky and the earth with the help of various (international) authorities a few months later, initially in vain.

The Greek route was close to despair, but especially after several attempts by the American and Dutch tennis associations, he received the news of the rescue on Wednesday. “After that I immediately went to pack my bags.”

After that, it was unclear if he would pass customs control in New York.

“It was a little more sweaty because things like this weren’t 100 percent sure, but a fellow tennis player (Spaniard Pablo Antujer, version) had the same problems he already had in the country. There was hope in it.” Everything will be fine. “

Not the best product, but ‘everything feels like a bonus’

Without product competition on hard ground, it doesn’t matter right now that he doesn’t have a great product for the US Open.

For example, due to visa problems, he was forced to withdraw from the Winston-Salem ATP tournament this week.

Playing at the US Open was the most valuable sport and financially valuable track for the Greek track. He can compete in the full world, but with his contribution he is awarded a prize money of over 50,000 euros. A tennis player with his talent can take new steps in his income.

“Everything feels like a bonus now,” says the Greek song. “Also, I can train for three more days now and it’s finally okay in terms of production. Again, being here feels like a huge relief. All the effort over the last few months, day by day, thankfully not wasted.