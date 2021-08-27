Fri. Aug 27th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Will Turkey soon operate Kabul airport? Will Turkey soon operate Kabul airport? 3 min read

Will Turkey soon operate Kabul airport?

Thelma Binder 17 hours ago 70
The crisis in Afghanistan is dominating the campaign trail as the Canadian deportation mission is completed The crisis in Afghanistan is dominating the campaign trail as the Canadian deportation mission is completed 3 min read

The crisis in Afghanistan is dominating the campaign trail as the Canadian deportation mission is completed

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 70
Nine Trump-linked lawyers convicted in Michigan case Nine Trump-linked lawyers convicted in Michigan case 3 min read

Nine Trump-linked lawyers convicted in Michigan case

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 76
Brexit News: Dutch PM criticizes 'small' Britain's fall after Brexit | Politics Brexit News: Dutch PM criticizes ‘small’ Britain’s fall after Brexit | Politics 2 min read

Brexit News: Dutch PM criticizes ‘small’ Britain’s fall after Brexit | Politics

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 97
Awakening Call 25/8: Robbers begin paralympic games in front of a judge in the presence of security Awakening Call 25/8: Robbers begin paralympic games in front of a judge in the presence of security 2 min read

Awakening Call 25/8: Robbers begin paralympic games in front of a judge in the presence of security

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 67
The cabinet fears that not everyone will be evicted from Kabul in a timely manner The cabinet fears that not everyone will be evicted from Kabul in a timely manner 2 min read

The cabinet fears that not everyone will be evicted from Kabul in a timely manner

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 53

You may have missed

What does TESS have to offer humanity? What does TESS have to offer humanity? 2 min read

What does TESS have to offer humanity?

Phil Schwartz 34 mins ago 17
US stops Dutch longer US stops Dutch longer 2 min read

US stops Dutch longer

Queenie Bell 35 mins ago 16
"US veterans save 500 Afghans from Kabul in covert operation" | Abroad “US veterans save 500 Afghans from Kabul in covert operation” | Abroad 2 min read

“US veterans save 500 Afghans from Kabul in covert operation” | Abroad

Harold Manning 37 mins ago 26
Former NATO Ambassador: "Europe is too militarily dependent on the United States" Former NATO Ambassador: “Europe is too militarily dependent on the United States” 2 min read

Former NATO Ambassador: “Europe is too militarily dependent on the United States”

Earl Warner 46 mins ago 26