GEUZENVELD – The annual international rugby tournament Geuzenveld has been a great success. With over a hundred teams, internationals from around the world and the best players from Scotland, Wales and New Zealand, among others. Rugby sevens is the short and flashy tournament variant of the increasingly popular sport of rugby. Hundreds of volunteers from Amsterdam, players and forty top referees from all over the world and all the fans made it a big rugby party again this year.

Nyenrode7s won the Pier Elite against Susies Saloon which didn’t make it easy for them, with the score at 21-19, it was a close call! They won the tournament for the second time in a row.

Just like last year, the national women of Kazakhstan won the title in the Pier Elite competition of the Jägerbombers Ladies.

In the Vets 10, New Zealand’s HAKA Rugby Global won the Pier Elite from De Samuari Internationals RFC Vets. The winning team was at the tournament for the first time and immediately a big hit and the audience was of course also treated to the HAKA (a ceremonial dance).

Are you curious about all the results? Visit the website: join.amsterdamsevens.com/mobile/a7/matches.

Chair Amsterdam 7s

Mariëlle van den Bovenkamp has been president of Amsterdam 7s since 2019: “It was a super cool 50th anniversary of Amsterdam7s! Everything looked great and what an atmosphere, thanks to the many volunteers, without them it wouldn’t have worked so well. As president, I am therefore very proud!