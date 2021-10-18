Grand Prix America weather forecast: High temperatures and low risk of rain

The race weekend in the United States is shaping up to be hot. The temperature can reach up to 30 degrees Celsius. In addition, there is a small chance of precipitation during the race.

Formula 1 has visited the United States since the 1950s, but over time the venue has changed steadily. It is only since 2012 that the Circuit of the Americas has been contested, where the next edition will also take place. The circuit was opened in 2012 and is located a little outside of Austin, the capital of the US state of Texas. It was designed by the German Hermann Tilke, known from many other circuits.

The article continues on video

Verstappen X Hamilton

Hamilton has not won a victory on American soil for three years, but has great affinities with the country. Four consecutive victories between 2014 and 2017 show that the Circuit of the America is “Hamilton’s territory”. In addition, a major competitor Red bull racing never managed to win a race. Verstappen, on the other hand, has always – barring one retirement – always finished in the top four at Austin, including his move to Red bull.

United States Grand Prix weather forecast

Where the last races were regularly weighed down by precipitation, the reverse seems to be true in the United States. With temperatures as high as 30 degrees Celsius, heat may well play a major role in tire management and keeping engine parts at the right temperature. There is also a 24 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday, which could make it a very interesting race. Check out the full weather forecast below.