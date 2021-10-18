(Reuters) – Ireland’s Sear Curtis Camper set a rare record taking four wickets on four balls in a row while finishing midway through the Twenty20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sri Lankan fast pitcher Lasith Malinga has won four wickets twice in a row – in the 2007 ODI against South Africa and the T20I against New Zealand.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is the only cricketer to set an international cricket record against Ireland in the 2019 T20 tournament.

The versatile Camper finished second in the Group A game, initially sending off Colin Agger after breaching Irish referee Rod Tucker’s no-exit decision.

Ryan Den Toshet then came out for the wicket, again challenging Tucker to an LPW decision against Scott Edwards, making Camper the first Irish pitcher to score a hat-trick in the T20 internationals.

The 22-year-old camper was elated at Joyt cricket stadium when Rolf van der Merwe fired a harmless shot at his stumps and gave the bowler his fourth wicket in the afternoon.

Sri Lanka and Namibia are the other teams in Group A to start their campaign after Monday. Two teams in the group move up to Super 12 level.

