Gran Turismo 7 Review – Tweakers

Gran Turismo 7 Gran Turismo 7 is the best car museum you can “go to”. The game beautifully displays all the cars and offers tons of information on models, makes, creators, etc. The love for cars splashes across your screen and it’s nice to see. The game helps you quickly build up a nice collection, so you can vary the cars you drive quite a bit. These cars can also be extensively modified, both externally and under the hood. When it comes to racing, there is room for improvement. Because you often start at the back with a rolling start and have to make up a lot of time on the lead cars, many runs turn into a pretty boring catch-up race. Luckily later in the game more fun and exciting races are added and of course you can find this gameplay in multiplayer as well, although some useful features are missing, such as the ability to adjust settings in an existing lobby . We also regret that you cannot sell cars for credits. You can now only earn credits by doing a lot of races or buying them with real money and Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t need them in our opinion. Luckily, that doesn’t spoil the fun too much; Gran Turismo 7 remains a great car game first and a great racing game second.

You may have read our review of Elden Ring on Tweakers recently. There we explained what makes a FromSoftware game so appealing. We have described how the magic of such a game is to defeat an enemy that initially seemed unbeatable. We also mentioned that FromSoftware’s games are unique in this regard. So how remarkable is it that less than two weeks later, we suddenly noticed that we had finished in the same rhythm. Just like in Elden Ring, in Gran Turismo 7 we learned to manage rhythm, timing and precision. While the action RPG is all about enemies with big swords or other powerful weapons that you have to dodge and attack, Gran Turismo 7 is all about attacking chicanes, cutting corners and touching the top. If successful, the “Gold time” associated with a license trial will suddenly not be as impractical as it might have seemed at first.

Gran Turismo 7 is a special game in many ways. First of all, it is a game that many players have been looking forward to for a long time. The franchise is one of the most iconic racing game series in history, where it might just put up with Need for Speed, but you can (unnecessarily) argue about it. The thing is, Gran Turismo is part of PlayStation furniture. If you’ve been with us as long as we have and know the series’ past, then The Cardigans’ song “Losing my favorite game” is probably inextricably tied to Gran Turismo for you too. We are talking about Gran Turismo 2, a game that showed incredibly beautiful things for its time. It’s a status that Gran Turismo has always maintained over the years. Despite increasing competition over the years, Gran Turismo has continued to lead the way.

Mind you, Gran Turismo hasn’t always been the best racing game in all these years – or let’s say decades. We said to ourselves about Gran Turismo 6, for example, that we thought it was more of a driving game than a racing game. The way the cars were simulated was beautiful, nobody did it better. But the race? Computer-controlled cars often followed a fixed track, did not really deviate from it, and thus formed obstacles for the player to drive rather than race. Of course, that changed when you started playing online. In this regard, the franchise really proved itself with GT Sport, but still: the main menu of most Gran Turismo games revolved around cars, not races.

This approach goes hand in hand with a strong emphasis on achieving the highest visual standard. You can find comparisons on YouTube and other places that show how Gran Turismo has evolved over the years. Because a number of tracks appear in nearly every Grand Turismo game, it’s also easy to compare developments in this area. It’s nice to see how the arrival of the PlayStation 3 has caused a jump in graphical quality and how the PlayStation 4 has already approached photorealism in some parts of the game. The question, of course, is this: does this first Gran Turismo on PlayStation 5 really bring us this photo-realistic level?

The answer is “yes”, but mainly because in 2022 we have a photo mode in every game with which you can sometimes take incredibly beautiful photos. Gran Turismo 7 also contains something like this. In fact, the game has a separate mode where you can put cars in settings around the world. It is therefore also possible to place your brand new car next to an Amsterdam canal. This mode, called Spaces, features thousands of locations around the world. It allows you to place one or more cars there and adjust all sorts of additional settings, both on the appearance of the car and on the camera setting, brightness, etc. Spaces isn’t Gran Turismo 7’s main mode, but it does illustrate just how different Gran Turismo 7’s center of gravity is from most racing games. Watching and appreciating the cars is key here. It’s a motor show in motion.