Current Generation Grand Theft Auto 5 Features Three Graphics Modes | News

First, there's Fidelity mode. Graphically it's the best choice, with native 4k resolution and ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and 4k upscaling on Xbox Series S. However, the game will run at 30 frames per second.

Then there’s Performance mode, where the game runs at 60fps and upscaled to 4k on PS5 and Xbox Series X. On the Series S, the game runs at 30fps and 1080p. Finally, on PS5 and Xbox Series X there’s a Performance RT mode, kind of a middle ground with improved 4k and 60fps and ray tracing.

Additionally, the current-gen version includes improvements such as faster loading times, more people and street traffic, more plants, improved water reflections and more. On PS5, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are used. There’s also 3D Audio on PS5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series.

Logically, the game also comes with a new version of GTA Online, which – as previously announced – can be played completely free with PlayStation Plus for three months from launch. On new consoles, the GTA Online prologue can be skipped and there is a new tutorial.

People who want to transfer their progress in the single player mode of GTA 5 can now do so through the Rockstar Games Social Club. To transfer progress to GTA Online, players will soon only need to boot into the new version to transfer everything. This can only be done once and cannot be reversed.

The current-gen version will be released digitally on March 15 and physically in April. Rockstar has yet to release pricing details.