Golfer Stenson is no longer Ryder Cup captain due to move to LIV Golf | NOW

Henrik Stenson has been relieved of his role as captain of the European Ryder Cup team with immediate effect. The Swede is set to move on to the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series.

“Due to decisions made by Henrik, it has become clear to us that he will not be able to meet certain contractual obligations which will prevent him from continuing as captain,” a statement read. statement of the European Ryder Cup team.

It is not yet clear who will succeed Stenson as captain of the European team. The next edition of the Ryder Cup, a prestigious golf tournament between European and American players, will be held in Italy from September 29 to October 1.

Stenson was named captain of the European team in March. He was Padraig Harrington’s successor. The Swede has appeared in the Ryder Cup five times and won the tournament with his European teammates in 2006, 2014 and 2018.

Around his appointment as captain, there were already rumors that Stenson would move on to the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series, a Saudi-funded tour. The Swede never took it seriously but he recently fueled rumors at the British Open by keeping his future plans a secret.

According sky sports Stenson will make his LIV Golf Invitational Series debut in just over a week, when a tournament is scheduled in Bedminster (July 29-31). Previously, top golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson gave in to the lucrative tour.