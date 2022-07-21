Mountain biker Anneke Beerten is recovering from a severe concussion

Anneke Beerten has won a mountain bike world championship three times and twice won a gold medal in the BMX world championship. His specialty in mountain biking: 4 crosses. An extreme discipline in which four cyclists, wrapped in protectors, compete. They start behind a fence and then descend at lightning speed on a very technical course with bumps, rock gardens with big rocks and tight turns. Beerten has traveled all over the world for his sport: from New Zealand to Latin America.

Two years ago, his high-level sports career ended with a blow. After practice, Beerten was hit by a car near her home in California. A motorist was distracted by “a device”, ran a red light and crashed into Beerten’s van. The mountain biker suffered a severe concussion and whiplash. A long and frustrating rehabilitation process followed, she told ‘De Nieuws BV’. She is still undergoing intensive therapy and she hooked up her competition bike. Beerten has since moved to a popular cycling area in Arkensas where she has dedicated herself to training mountain bikers of all ages: “That way I can pass on what I’ve learned.