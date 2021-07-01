Glowing sharks discovered off New Zealand coast

Researchers are particularly interested in the luminescent dogfish, which can be up to three meters long. This shark has no natural enemies, so the Glow Trait cannot be used to deflect attacks. The shark can use light to find prey.

Deep ocean

All three shark species live in the deep ocean, at depths between 200 and 1,000 meters. This area is also known as the twilight zone. Researchers suspect that the two smaller shark species emit light to protect themselves from attacks from the depths. They have nowhere to hide in the ocean.

This is not the first time that luminescent animals have been discovered. Researchers have already encountered a shark that shed light in the Gulf of Mexico. This animal was only 14 centimeters long, but scientists also thought this finding was very special.