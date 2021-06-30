Djokovic beats Anderson at Wimbledon in 2018 final rehearsal









© Provided by NU.nl



Novak Djokovic reached the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday with ease. The Serbian world number one was too strong for Kevin Anderson during a repeat of the 2018 three-set final.

Djokovic, 34, made a strong impression against Anderson, his one year older. Where he lost another set in the first round to Briton Jack Draper (ATP-253), this time the Serbian was on the alert from the start and made just six unnecessary faults on London center court .

After Djokovic won the first set 6-3, he showed his class in the second set by breaking the South African twice (6-3). Then the third set also went quite easily to the winner of the last edition of Roland Garros: 6-3.

In the next round, Djokovic will face the winner of the match between American qualifier Dennis Kudla and Italy’s Andreas Seppi. This match is scheduled for later today.

Djokovic is aiming for his nineteenth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, which puts him a major away from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s record. The Serb has already won five times in London. He clinched the 2018 title when he faced Anderson in the final: 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Nadal is absent in London as he inserted a rest period after the lost Roland Garros final against Djokovic. Federer escaped elimination against Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday and is in the second round.