Glass trade Nico Visser Purmerend for sale • Glass in the picture

‘The glass trade is still going on, there is still a need for glass.’ So says Nico Visser in Regio Zaken Purmerend Waterland magazine. He therefore leaves behind a flourishing business that has recently become it’s for sale† At 73, Visser thinks it’s been fun and he showcases Glashandel Nico Visser. “I have no successor and it’s time to sell my business.”

His life with glass began for Visser at Glashandel Piet de Wit on the Achterdijk in Purmerend. It was the period of the boom in double glazing and De Wit was unable to cope with the work. He suggested that Visser start his own business and have De Wit outsource the work to him. This is how Visser and his friend Jan Konijn founded Viskon Glas in 1979, which moved successively to the Beemsterburgwal, Venediën and finally to De Wit’s building on the Achterdijk in Purmerend. Viskon flourished, but personal issues forced Visser to part ways: two employees took over Viskon in 2005 and are still active there.

The reputation of the fisherman

Welding, bodywork, aluminum processing, layout and maintenance, receptionist. Same success in New Zealand: Visser did a lot in his life but the glass kept coming to him. In 2015 he opened his glassworks on the Wagenweg in Purmerend. It started from scratch, but expansion soon became necessary. In 2019, the glass trade Nico Visser doubled the floor space of the workshop with the move to a building located Flevostraat 152 on the De Koog business park, also in Purmerend. The company is active in the supply and installation of glass, for which Visser works together with a number of permanent freelancers. “We supply many insulating glass units and glazing materials to individuals and small contractors. Also made-to-measure mirrors and plain glass and anti-reflective glass for pictures.’

In Region Affairs Purmerend Waterland, Visser says whoever takes over the business will be in a good position. He is looking for an ambitious candidate with experience in measurement and glazing. “When you attract the business, you can expand it significantly based on the good reputation. It has lots of potential and is in a beautiful location with excellent parking where you can load and unload properly.’ Glass business Nico Visser has one permanent employee: Wilma Molenaar who has been in the glass business for 36 years and, according to Visser, is an experienced and multifunctional force to support the new owner.

