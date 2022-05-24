Gigabyte and Maingear’s Project Stealth Hides All Cables

Gigabyte and Maingear have teamed up to help PC users create a case with less visible cables and connectors. They are releasing an assembly kit called Project Stealth, alongside custom Stealth gaming PCs.

Project Stealth consists of a motherboard, video card, and computer case. Z690 Aorus Elite Stealth motherboard relocates all connectors like atx power, cpu power, fans, usb, audio, front panel etc. on the back of the motherboard, designed to simplify cable management and installation. The RTX 3070 Gaming OC Stealth features a design where the PCI Express power connectors are moved to the rear. Finally, the Aorus C300G Stealth case features custom cutouts for easy cable routing and easy mounting.

stealth gaming pc

To make things even easier, Maingear comes with the Stealth Gaming PC, a complete solution with all Stealth components already integrated. The PC will be available in several configurations, with DDR5 memory, and for example PCI-Express 4.0 NVME M.2 SSDs. Every desktop computer is built by Mainstream in New Jersey, USA.

According to Gigabyte’s press release, the components are already available, but they haven’t surfaced in our product comparison yet.

