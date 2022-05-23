WhatsApp will soon stop working on some older iPhones

WhatsApp plans to end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 this fall, reports WABetaInfo, which more often discovers new functions and plans in the code of WhatsApp. As of October 24, 2022, the app will no longer work on iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C. Therefore, at least iOS 12 is required.

The iPhone 5 appeared in 2012 and the iPhone 5C followed a year later. People with such an old iPhone who want to continue using WhatsApp will eventually need to upgrade to a newer device. The iPhone 5 and 5C have already stopped receiving major software updates from Apple and only receive sporadic security updates.