WhatsApp will soon stop working on some older iPhones
WhatsApp plans to end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 this fall, reports WABetaInfo, which more often discovers new functions and plans in the code of WhatsApp. As of October 24, 2022, the app will no longer work on iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C. Therefore, at least iOS 12 is required.
The iPhone 5 appeared in 2012 and the iPhone 5C followed a year later. People with such an old iPhone who want to continue using WhatsApp will eventually need to upgrade to a newer device. The iPhone 5 and 5C have already stopped receiving major software updates from Apple and only receive sporadic security updates.
WhatsApp reports already on its website that only iPhones with iOS 12 or older are supported. “If we stop supporting your operating system, you will receive a notification multiple times and be reminded to update your device.”
The oldest version of Android currently supported by WhatsApp is version 4.1, which appeared in 2012.
Apple is likely to announce which legacy iPhones support the next iOS version at its annual WWDC developer conference next month. iPhone 6S 2015 and iPhone SE first generation 2016 should not receive an update for iOS 16† The major update is scheduled for this fall.
