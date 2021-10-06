Ghost Recon: Frontline gives a little touch to the battle royale genre | Overview

In Ghost Recon: Frontline, a hundred players are independent contractors (“entrepreneurs”) who travel to an island measuring 4 by 4 kilometers. There, they compete with other players for information and may even unravel a plot. over time. This is done in groups of three entrepreneurs, each with their own class (unless you want to walk around with three snipers, for example) and their own arsenal of weapons and tactical tools. The goal of every game in the flagship Expedition mode is for you and your team to find three pieces of information, after which you can request an extraction and escape the island. It’s not about killing as many opponents as possible in an increasingly shrinking ring in Frontline. In fact: if a game doesn’t go quite the way you want it to and you are unable to kill the others and find the information yourself, you can skip this goal and try to steal someone’s extraction. another by hitting at the right time. A little tactical twist.

Game Design Director Alexandru Rais pointed out during our conversation that Frontline’s approach to gameplay is ‘free’: the beginning. “So one of those ways is to be able to steal information and extracting other people, because all the bells and whistles go off to alert players in the area that another group of players is doing something. We have seen this before in, for example, Battlefield 5: Firestorm. “Information gathering doesn’t happen overnight, so you will need to protect yourself and your teammates when collecting information. While you are doing this other players will see your position, but you can continue to walk around and shoot while doing it, ”said Rais. According to Rais, this information is scattered “semi-randomly” across the island, with many “fixed locations” as well. So you have to explore all three biomes and around 20 landmarks (like a lighthouse) to find them. Although there is also another option …

Each team is not supposed to search for information like a headless chicken and ignore other teams. Actions by other teams can point to Intel’s location, although you can also work a bit more directly and quiz players yourself. It’s not covered in the official presentation, but Rais is certainly enthusiastic about it: “If you shoot an enemy and they’re still alive on the ground, you can go up to them and interrogate them. In this way, you can find out the location of his teammates, but also get clues about the location of the information. There are all kinds of small actions that can complete a game of Expedition. You can also choose to thwart other teams, such as turning off their car’s engine, sneaking up behind them for information, or using what’s known as TAC assistance and skills. Not much is known about these skills except that you get one active skill and two passive skills, and they differ by class. At the moment, there is only one Assault, Support and Scout class in the game. Ubisoft Bucharest wants to expand this offering with seasonal updates.

Separately, the ingredients of Frontline may not seem like the most original ideas, but it is primarily the combination and the end result that should draw players to Frontline.

TAC support is more interesting, because in Frontline you can shape the battlefield yourself with gadgets (about which little is yet known). You can drop all kinds of items through TAC support. The most striking so far is a sniper tower, with which you, of course, create a practical point of view, but also draw attention to yourself. The Support class can also summon turrets, all kinds of cover items, and useful items like ammo and armor plates (another typical battle royale ingredient). That doesn’t mean it has to become some sort of Fortnite light though; you can’t build without limits and Frontline also seems a lot more serious when it comes to tone. Rais: “We are aiming for a balance of tone. We want the game to be grounded and not overly crazy, but there is room for light moments. ”Rais already prepared an example:“ My favorite place on the island is some kind of dinosaur park. found fossils and built a park around them, resulting in a slightly more airy design.