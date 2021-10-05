Windows 11 Performance – Introduction – Background

With Windows 11, Microsoft manages to bring the world’s attention to its PC operating system for the first time in years. The new interface will instantly differentiate any Windows 11 machine in the store from any interchangeable Windows 10 PC of the past six years. But does the new version of Windows bring better performance on top of a new coat of paint? Tweakers dove into his testing lab.

Read also : Upgrade to Windows 11? Everything about installation and compatibility

Compared to the preview version that Microsoft released this summer, little has changed functionally to Windows 11. The then version – number 22000 – is exactly the same as the version that is now being rolled out to the big one. public, with only a higher number after the decimal point. For an overview of all the new features in Windows 11, we refer you to our previous overviews, in text to statue.

However, a lot has been changed under the hood as well. This is especially because the 21H1 and 20H2 updates were small cumulative fixes, making Windows 11 the first full-fledged Windows upgrade since May 2020. So you get all of the deeper optimizations that Microsoft has developed in the past. over the past year and a half all at once. Concrete examples of this are the WDDM 3.0 driver model for GPU drivers and the significantly modified scheduler, which must, among other things, efficiently handle big.LITTLE configurations in the Intel Alder Lake processors.

Sure, it’s hard to test processors that haven’t been released yet, but we’ve been working hard over the past few days comparing various existing laptops and desktops. Sometimes we see little difference, but in a number of cases we have been surprised by the test results with Windows 11.

Also check out our previous Windows 11 video preview: