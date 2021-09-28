The German election campaign is nearing its end. Social Democrat Olaf Scholes is running the election with his SPD with the best classic social voice. Professor of Economics Alfred Kleiknecht talks about this. And in New York, all nations meet again at the United Nations General Assembly. Bernard Hummelberg talks with Joach Brandt, Dutch Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

German election: Merkel out, Scholes?

DT News Agency

Ask this too Despite the defeat, Putin won the election

Europa update

The European Union, led by European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, is angry over the conclusion of the AUKUS agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. The way France passed Brussels in particular hurts. Stephen de Vries, a European correspondent.

Ask this too # 29 BNR in Berlin: Election show in Spree

Postma in the United States

These are difficult times for President Biden. For example, there is a lot to do about the AUKUS agreement with Australia and the United Kingdom, but things are not going smoothly in Washington either. The noses were not in the same direction, not even within his own party. That’s why Biden invited Democrats to the White House. US Correspondent John Postma.

Ask this too # 95 Biden is tight