France replaces English terms in the game with French translations

The French Academy decided today to francize these game terms and others, according to news agencyAFP† The Academy is a secular organization dedicated to the preservation of the French language.

The anglicization of French is a thorn in the side of the institute, which already indicated in February that it had several English terms in its sights. A decision by the academy is binding on officials, but is often not taken seriously by French society itself.

In addition to esports, there is now a French word for a game streamer: “live player-host”. Gaming from the cloud is officially called “cloud gaming”.