France replaces English terms in the game with French translations
The French Academy decided today to francize these game terms and others, according to news agencyAFP† The Academy is a secular organization dedicated to the preservation of the French language.
The anglicization of French is a thorn in the side of the institute, which already indicated in February that it had several English terms in its sights. A decision by the academy is binding on officials, but is often not taken seriously by French society itself.
In addition to esports, there is now a French word for a game streamer: “live player-host”. Gaming from the cloud is officially called “cloud gaming”.
“English terms get in the way of understanding”
The French Ministry of Culture contributed to the language change. She fears that non-players “will have trouble understanding the terms of the game” if there is no French alternative.
In order to make the population “easier to communicate”, the ministry surveyed video game sites and magazines to see if French terms already existed. Apparently that was not the case.
The Dutch language also has hardly any good translations for well-known game words. At the same time, the word “computer game” has been slowly being replaced by “(video) game” for years.
