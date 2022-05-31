Google launches Chromecast with Google TV in the Netherlands

The Chromecast with Google TV appeared in the first countries at the end of 2020, but was not officially available in the Netherlands until now.

Unlike the previous Chromecast, it’s not only possible to cast images from a mobile device to the TV, but its streaming services can be viewed directly through built-in apps. This new model comes with a remote control that includes a microphone for voice control.

The Google TV interface provides access to over 6,500 apps, including those from YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, by play, HBO Max, Apple TV, Videoland, NPO Start and Ziggo GO. The remote has a button for the Google Assistant. Users can ask these impressions and questions about movies, series and music, or get the weather forecast and with voice commands smart homecontrol devices.