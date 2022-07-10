Formula 2 driver Verschoor records his second victory of the season at the Red Bull Ring | NOW

Richard Verschoor won the main race in Austria in Formula 2 on Sunday. At the Red Bull Ring, the 21-year-old Trident Racing driver took his second victory of the season.

Verschoor had already triumphed in the opening weekend sprint race in Bahrain. The Dutchman started on the wet circuit from eighth place on dry weather tires and took the lead on lap seven.

The pilot did not give up this leading position. This was mainly due to the fact that he had started the race on slicks, while many of his competitors had started on wet tires on the drying track.

Thirteen seconds behind Verschoor, the Indian Jehan Daruvala finished in second place. Logan Sargeant of the United States completes the podium. Thanks to his victory, Verschoor (70 points) moves from twelfth to fifth place in the championship, which is led by the Brazilian Felipe Drugovich (154 points).

It remains to be seen whether Verschoor will really be able to maintain his victory. During the subsequent inspection, it turned out that there was not enough fuel left in the car to perform a test. It should be 0.8 kilos, but only 31.2 grams could be removed from the tank.

The Formula 2 race at Spielberg is part of the Formula 1 support programme. Max Verstappen can secure more Dutch success later on Sunday if he manages to win the Austrian Grand Prix. The race on the Red Bull Ring starts at 3 p.m.