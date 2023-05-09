Red Bull deliberately chose New York as the venue for the presentation. In the United States, the popularity of Formula 1 continues to grow. This year there are three races in the United States, in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. “At Red Bull we always strive to be the first to do something different,” said team principal Christian Horner. “It’s the first time we haven’t shown our car in Britain, but it’s also because we can’t ignore the growth of our sport in America. There are now 50 million Formula 1 fans in the United States, 72% of whom follow us. .”