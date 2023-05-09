Formula 1 team Verstappen embraces USA
The Red Bull with which Max Verstappen is aiming for his third world title in 2023 does not differ significantly from the car with which he won the title in 2022 and won a record fifteen grands prix. Still, Verstappen was excited when the RB19 was unveiled at the New York presentation. “I also see him for the first time. He looks good,” said the Dutchman. “We’ve had the same livery for years and that’s great. We’ve had a lot of success with it, so why change anything.”
Red Bull deliberately chose New York as the venue for the presentation. In the United States, the popularity of Formula 1 continues to grow. This year there are three races in the United States, in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. “At Red Bull we always strive to be the first to do something different,” said team principal Christian Horner. “It’s the first time we haven’t shown our car in Britain, but it’s also because we can’t ignore the growth of our sport in America. There are now 50 million Formula 1 fans in the United States, 72% of whom follow us. .”
The main color of the Red Bull car has been dark blue for years, with a yellow nose and a red back, on which the Red Bull bull adorns. Fans will get the chance to change up that color scheme this year. The team is holding a design contest for all three races in the United States. Fans can decorate the RB19 with artistic expressions. The winning design will actually be on the cars Verstappen and teammate Sergio Pérez will race in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.
Verstappen is optimistic for the new year. “It took a weight off me when I became world champion for the first time, I thought I had achieved everything I wanted. But I am a sportsman who always wants to improve and I continue to look for things that I I can do better. I succeeded this year and this year I will try again.”
Team boss Horner expects it won’t be easy to match or even improve on the best year of 2022. “Last year was very nice because we “We have not only won the drivers’ title with Max, but also the constructors’ championship after a very long time. This means that we are the team that the competition will chase and I hope that Mercedes and Ferrari in particular will make it difficult for us. RB19, the 2023 car, has some minor aerodynamic tweaks, but we’re mostly building on the success of the RB18.”
