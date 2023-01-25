Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image by AFP

According to the BBC chairman, the debt is unrelated to his appointment by the government, but the appearance is against him. The issue heightens the smell of corruption within the Conservative government. Also in trouble this week was party leader Nadim Zahavi, who, also a former finance minister, agreed to a £5m (€5.6m) settlement with tax authorities. According to Zahavi, a multi-millionaire, he accidentally made a mistake while reporting his income.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ordered an inquiry into whether his key party colleague deliberately evaded taxes. Zahavi’s position seems untenable.

Loan Brokerage



An inquiry has now also been launched into the appointment of BBC chairman Sharpe. According to The Sunday Times He gave the broker a loan of 8 tons. The money came from Johnson’s distant relative, Canadian multimillionaire Sam Blythe.

The day before the financial bailout, Sharp was offered a position at the BBC. In a BBC interview, Sharp said he had been told by Public Affairs Secretary General Simon Case that the two cases were unrelated. In retrospect, he said, things could have turned out differently.

An inquiry has now been launched by William Shawcross, the top official overseeing public appointments. Johnson has yet to comment on the matter. The former prime minister is busy with other things. After visiting the World Economic Forum in Davos, he flew to Kiev to meet his brother-in-law Volodymyr Zelensky. According to British media, Johnson has previously earned more than a million euros in the US by giving lectures at investment banks and media houses.

Very expensive wallpaper



During his three-year premiership, Johnson was still plagued by financial problems. Father-of-seven Johnson’s salary of €180,000 is barely enough to cover his expenses. He was already discredited by the expensive furnishings of the official residence in Downing Street. For example, she received money from a businessman friend and member of the House of Lords, Lord Bamford, to buy expensive wallpaper and arrange her wedding. At the time, this led to allegations of favoritism and conflicts of interest.