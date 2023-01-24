Cabinet is ready to consider supply of modern Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. “The decision hasn’t been made yet, but we certainly haven’t ruled it out,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Mark Rudd told ANP.

The Netherlands had no tanks, but leased eighteen Leopard 2 tanks from Germany. Earlier on Tuesday, Rutte told international media in Brussels that this meant the Netherlands could buy the tanks and give them away if needed. The Prime Minister said that if it makes sense to do this with other countries, the Cabinet is ready to consider it.

“I have a lot of understanding of the Ukrainian question,” Rutte said, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Last week, Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) told the House that the Cabinet had “no obstacles” to providing Ukrainians with conventional military equipment.

According to the weekly Der Spiegel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will give permission to Poland and other countries to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. In addition to Poland, Finland and Portugal want to supply these types of tanks to the government in Kiev. In 2014 Finland acquired another hundred Dutch Panther 2 tanks.

The House of Representatives is satisfied with the German resolution. “Finally the green light for delivery of Leopard tanks from Germany,” said Kati Piri (PvdA). “Germany now makes the right decision,” tweeted Ruben Braekelmans (VVD). There is broad support in the House for military aid to Ukraine.

The Netherlands is leading the supply of military equipment to Kiev. Last week, the cabinet announced the delivery of two missiles and multiple missiles from a Patriot battery to Ukraine. It is done in collaboration with Germany and the United States. Ukraine needs an anti-aircraft system against Russian missile and drone attacks.

The cabinet has already sent tanks incognito. Together with the Americans and the Czechs, it financed the delivery of ninety modernized Russian T-72 tanks last year. They are said to have been originally sent to Morocco. The Hague and Washington allocated 45 million euros each.

