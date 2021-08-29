For sale in Drenthe: Modernized detached luxury villa with a large private garden

ZUIDLAREN – Modernized detached luxury villa located in one of the most beautiful locations, on the edge of the center of Zuidlaren. This house has a spacious private garden with several terraces, a roof terrace with relaxation area and a double carport with storage space.

In addition, this villa has a kitchen-dining room, a spacious living room with stunning views, a beautiful bedroom with patio doors leading to the terrace, a luxurious bathroom and a private bathroom. of work / study on the ground floor. On the first floor there are 3 spacious bedrooms, a bathroom and a roof terrace. The house has a living area of ​​230m2 and is situated on a spacious plot of 1055m2. The house was built in 1927 and extended in 1972 and has been completely renovated from 2017 and made more energy efficient with new glazing, cavity wall insulation and 20 solar panels.

Disposition:

Ground floor: Entrance into the large hall with a spiral staircase and entrance to the work / study room (approx. 21 m2), toilet and spacious cellar. From the hall you reach the living room of about 41 m2 with a fireplace and pretty shutters on the windows. The kitchen-diner is very spacious and attractive and the living room and kitchen have a wooden floor (whitewashed), which has been laid out towards the hall. The kitchen is equipped with a cooking island, wall equipment with double oven, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, 6-burner gas hob and extractor hood. The laundry room was added in 2017, which ensures that the front and rear parts of the house are now connected. In the back part, which adjoins the back yard, there is a very spacious bedroom with storage attic, patio doors and a very luxurious bathroom (2019) with spacious shower, shower panel and additional hand shower, freestanding bath with 2 large roof windows, wall-mounted television, vanity unit with 2 sinks and built-in taps.

1st floor:

Via the spiral staircase in the hall you reach the first floor with a nice parquet floor. Equipped with 3 spacious bedrooms (approx. 9, 12 and 13 m2), one with wardrobe, bathroom with toilet, shower, sink and a roof terrace (approx. 20 m2).

The garden has been carefully landscaped and offers a lot of privacy where you can enjoy peace and quiet. To the side of the house is a spacious carport which offers space for two cars and a bicycle shed. In the back yard are several terraces, one by the pond for those sweltering summer evenings and a covered terrace with an additional room which can be closed, which is fitted with patio doors and double glazing. This space can also function as an additional workspace.

Particularities:

* Central location, near the N34 / A28 motorways and within cycling distance of the beautiful center of Zuidlaren!

* 20 solar panels, cavity insulation from 2021 and new glazing.

* Spacious living room and kitchen.

* Two bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom on the ground floor.

* Live in a green environment with calm and space, but still close to all amenities.

In short, a lovely family house with pleasant furnishings in a wonderfully green living environment in the center of Zuidlaren.

For more information and photos see: https://www.funda.nl/koop/zuidlaren/huis-42412818-mensinge-1/.