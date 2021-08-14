Dutch footballers lost to the United States in the quarter-finals. Because after extra time the score was still 2-2, penalties were needed to decide the game. Vivianne Miedema and Aniek Nouwen missed, while the American players were not mistaken.

The Netherlands started the game well. Tournament top scorer Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring in the 18th minute, deftly turning away into the American penalty area and throwing the ball in for a volley. Before halftime, however, the United States took the lead with strikes from Samantha Mewis and Lynn Williams.

Miedema’s 2-2, who played his 100th game at Orange, fell in the 54th minute. The 25-year-old striker shot from the left and placed a low shot in the left corner with the right. Ten minutes before the end, Lieke Martens had the chance to decide the game from the penalty spot, but his effort was taken over by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

In overtime, both teams then scored from an offside position, meaning the score didn’t change. The United States were clear on penalties. The country will face Canada in the semi-finals on Monday, the Netherlands are eliminated.

