The first round of the Derde Divisie is scheduled for next week, but at the request of Woerden’s opponent, the match with GOES has been moved forward to August 14. “We weighed the pros and cons and came to an agreement,” says Hollander.

“Of course everyone really wants to play football again. The enthusiasm splashed in the last practice.” In view of the results of the practice, an additional week of preparation would have been welcome. GOES lost two of its four exhibition games and drew.

It still takes time, sometimes it makes things difficult “ GOES trainer Kevin Hollander on building a new team

The dress rehearsal against ASWH last weekend (1-1) was confirmation for Hollander that he and his team are on the right track. “We also showed what we were doing in training in parts of a game.”

In the scaffolding

Hollander sees room for improvement in many areas, but thinks that only makes sense. Its team has been completely renovated in recent months: GOES welcomed no less than nine new players this summer, although one of the new ones also left this week.

“Building a new team takes time and that sometimes makes it difficult,” said the coach, who has seen Gianni Tiebosch (SteDoCo) and Riad Elloukmani (Barony) among others. “But it also gives energy to take up the challenge.”

Hollander is curious how his team (“everyone is in good shape”) will behave on Saturday against Sportlust’46, who have had good preparation.

GOES has been warned

Woerden’s opponent won great victories over second divisionals GVVV (4-2) and Excelsior Maassluis (3-1). “Sportlust had good results in practice matches. But it will really start on Saturday. Especially if you win, nobody will talk about the preparation afterwards.”

GOES-Sportlust’46 starts on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sportpark Het Schenge. The progress of the competition can be followed via Omroep Zeeland Teletext and via Twitter @omroepzldsport. A summary of the match can be seen on TV from 6.10 p.m. Sunday evening on Omroep Zeeland Sport and at www.omroepzeeland.nl/sport.