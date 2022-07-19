Floods in Yellowstone in the United States, park closed for the first time in 34 years

Reuters

The floods have caused extensive damage in Yellowstone National Park in the western United States. As a result, the park, popular with tourists, was closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years.

The flooding was the result of heavy rain and a rapidly melting snow cover. Reports have been received of bridges, houses and trees being washed away. The main roads were destroyed or covered in mud and stones. High-voltage pylons also fell, leaving parts of the park without power. The emergency service is busy mapping the exact damage.

Mudslides isolated some villages and small towns. Residents were evacuated by boat and helicopter. It is still unclear how many people are involved. It is also not known how many visitors are stranded in the park.

The damage in the park is significant:

Park County Emergency Services, home to isolated towns, is warning people that the water is no longer safe to drink everywhere due to flooding. People who are in a safe place are advised to spend the night there.

All five park entrances will likely remain closed until tomorrow. There’s a good chance the northern section, where there’s the most damage, will remain closed much longer, Yellowstone’s superintendent said. This while the high season for tourists started two weeks ago.

Montana meteorologist Cory Mottice is shocked by the storm. “We have never seen such floods in our life,” he told the AP news agency. According to him, the worst storms are now behind us. In the next few days it will rain less and it will also get colder, so less snow will melt.

Favorite place for a road trip

Yellowstone National Park is a very popular place for tourists traveling across the United States. The park is known for its geysers, grizzly bears and other animals, as well as its beautiful landscapes. Last year, nearly 4.9 million people visited the park. They often stay there for several days.