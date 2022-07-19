American footballers qualify for the 2024 Olympics | NOW

American footballers qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on the night of Monday to Tuesday (Dutch time). The United States took the ticket by winning the Concacaf women’s championship at the expense of the Canadian Olympic champion (1-0).

Alex Morgan scored the decisive goal in Mexico in the finals using a penalty after a foul on Rose Lavelle. The 33-year-old American has already signed for her 118th hit in the service of the United States.

With the Olympic qualification, the Americans maintain a perfect series. The United States was already present at the Games when women’s football was first included on the Olympic program in 1996 and has not missed a single edition since.

Last year, the quadruple Olympic champion (1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012) was surprised by Canada at the Tokyo Games. The Canadians were 1-0 too strong in the semi-finals for the normally inaccessible America, who had settled with the Orange in the quarter-finals after penalties.

The Canadians eventually won Olympic gold by beating Sweden on penalties. Canada will face Jamaica next year in a playoff game and can still qualify for the 2024 Games.

Earlier this month, the United States secured a ticket to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. National coach Vlatko Andonovski’s team can become world champions for the third consecutive time next year. At the 2019 World Cup in France, the United States were a size too big for the Netherlands in the final.