Fixed breast implants also dangerous, researchers want to ban silicone implants

Silicone particles can also come loose from solid breast implants, which were previously considered safe. This is what international research published today in the medical journal JAMA, reports consumer program AVROTROS Radar.

In 87 percent of the 400 women studied with solid or liquid breast implants, particles from the implant were found elsewhere in the body, including the brain. In addition, inflammatory reactions in the body were observed in 92.5% of women.

Solid silicone breast implants have been the norm since the 1990s, claiming to be a safe alternative to liquid gel silicone implants. But now research shows that there is no difference in health effects between old silicone implants and new ones.

Complaints at the latest

“Previous research from the 1990s has already shown just how bad these liquid silicones are and what the causal relationship is to the complaints,” said researcher Henry Dijkman. Radar. “We are now showing: it is the same with new products. At most, complaints about new products come later. “

It also appears that in 99% of cases, silicone particles leak or “sweat”. “The use of silicone breast implants should be discontinued until safety is proven,” scientists say.

Researcher Dijkman wants insurers to reimburse the removal of implants from women who complain about it. It doesn’t always happen now.

Research

Last summer, the RIVM, in collaboration with general practitioners and educational institutions, launched a four-year study on implanted breast prostheses. Over 200,000 women in the Netherlands have implants.

Institutions are investigating whether there is a link between silicone breast implants and health problems, such as chronic fatigue and joint problems.