Watch LIVE the Prinsjesdag 2021 (Tuesday September 21)

September 21 is the third Tuesday in September and that only means one thing: Prinsjesdag! The new parliamentary year officially opens with the reading of the Speech from the Throne and the presentation of the “briefcase”, containing the budget memorandum, to the House of Representatives.

Program

The program for Prinsjesdag 2021 is as follows:

12:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m .: broadcast on NPO 1 + live broadcast on Gids.tv

12:30 p.m. – 2:20 p.m .: broadcast on NPO 2 (with sign language interpreter)

1.20 p.m. – 1.45 p.m .: Speech from the throne of King Willem-Alexander

3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m .: presentation of the budget note by Wopke Hoekstra

6:20 p.m. – 6:40 p.m .: Prinsjesdag highlights on NPO 2

Prinsjesdag 2021 can be seen live on Tuesday, September 21 from 12:30 p.m. on NPO 1, NPO 2 (with sign language interpreter) and the live stream above. Then you can A look back at the Prince’s Day 2021 on Guide.tv.

Below you can watch King Willem-Alexander’s speech from the throne for 2020.

