Five travel tips for an economical visit to the United States

Travel doesn’t always have to be a drain on your wallet — from free museum nights to discounted city passes — Visit The USA has rounded up five great travel tips to help you get the most out of your vacation budget. And now that the United States has also lifted entry restrictions, now is the perfect time to cross the Atlantic.

Grab a free ticket to world-class museums

The United States is home to some of the most iconic museums in the world and there are several ways for the savvy traveler to take advantage of free admission. Many museums offer free admission every month, such as MoMA in New York, which is open every first Friday of the month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are also free year-round museums, such as the Birmingham Museum of Art in Alabama and the Oklahoma Railway Museum in Oklahoma City. So it’s always worth checking the museum’s website beforehand to see if you can get a free ticket. If you’re traveling to the US in September, keep an eye out for Smithsonian Museum Day; an annual holiday where hundreds of museums and cultural institutions across the country grant free admission. Museum Day takes place this year on September 17, 2022, but keep an eye out from mid-August to get your free tickets.

Save time and money with a City Pass

Saving money and visiting top US attractions go hand in hand with a City Pass. These bundle access to attractions such as theme parks, zoos and museums into one package. Some passes offer over 50% off and the added benefit of express entry, allowing you to skip the long lines. This not only saves you money, but also saves valuable time. The CityPASS is one of the most popular in the United States and is available in 15 major cities. Must-see cities offering the pass include the southern charm of Atlanta, Georgia; boating on the Mississippi in Boston, Massachusetts; the metropolitan center of Chicago, Ill.; the sparkling capital of Texas, Dallas; and the fun of Southern California’s amusement parks. For more information visit: www.citypass.com.

Wear comfortable shoes for a real walk around town

We often spend a large part of our working week sitting behind a desk. So what better way to enjoy the holidays than to stretch your legs and your budget and choose a perfect city for exploring on foot. In addition to famous large suburban cities such as New York, Boston, and Chicago, America has many cities that can help you save on expensive car rental costs. Try the 2.5-mile River Walk, a waterfront walking path that winds through downtown San Antonio, Texas. Not far from this walk is the Alamo, a historic Spanish mission and a free way to learn about Texas’ rich history. Charleston, South Carolina is another walkable city, with beautiful beaches, popular outdoor markets, and a lovely boardwalk from which you can regularly spot dolphins. For an added touch of mobility, rent a bike for less, another way of traveling in the United States that is growing in popularity. Or if you prefer to sit back and relax, try Amtrak for one of the many affordable rail trips.

Get off the beaten path in free national parks

National parks in the United States are crowded and in some cases require a reservation to visit. But that shouldn’t stop you from going outdoors in America. In Denver, Rocky Mountain National Park is a great place to experience Colorado’s spectacular scenery. Located 20 kilometers southwest of Aspen, Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness offers world-class wilderness without having to pay for admission. Serious hikers can try the 45 kilometer Four Pass Loop. This popular route takes in the rugged peaks of the Elk Mountains, clear mountain lakes, through beautiful valleys full of colorful wildflowers and vast forests. Closer to Denver, Red Rocks Park with a wide range of hiking trails and free tours is another must-see. And while you’re there, don’t forget to visit the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater; an outdoor music stage carved into the mountain where countless legendary musicians have performed.

Other freely accessible national parks include Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky or the wilderness of North Cascades National Park in Washington State.

Plan the trip around the festivities

With 50 states and five territories, there’s always a festival or special event happening in the United States and many are affordable. In New York, Restaurant Week is a biannual event, usually in the winter, where more than 300 of New York’s top restaurants offer a prix-fixe menu at heavily discounted prices. If you’re in Illinois in early September, the Chicago Jazz Festival is a favorite Labor Day weekend tradition that’s completely free and features world-class talent. November is another festive time to travel to the United States, with Thanksgiving being America’s favorite family holiday. Many cities hold huge Thanksgiving parades with bands, singers, floats and giant balloons. In addition to the iconic Macy’s Day Parade in New York, try America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit, Michigan; the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade Houston, Texas; or the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade in Charlotte, North Carolina.