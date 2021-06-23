Five hockey games to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Indian Manpreet Singh (right) challenges Belgian Florent d’Opel in the Men’s Group B hockey match at Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 7, 2012. REUTERS / Suhaib Salem

June 23 (Reuters) – Five hockey players to watch at the Tokyo Olympics:

MANPREET SINGH (India)

Midfielder Singh was the first person from his country to win the IHF Player of the Year award in 2019. India was a force to be reckoned with in men’s hockey, but their last gold medal dates back to 1980 and Singh will be a key player on his team. Try to get back to the top of the platform.

Jorit Kron (Netherlands)

The Dutch attacking midfielder will take part in his second Games. In June, he scored the decisive penalty in a sensational penalty shootout to beat Belgium in the European Championship semifinals. He made his Olympic debut as a teenager at the Rio 2016 Olympics when he was surprisingly included in the 16-man squad.

EVA LE BON (Netherlands)

As a playmaker for the Dutch women’s team, she won gold on her Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and successfully followed the 2012 London Olympics. Free time from hockey to go in South Africa. The midfielder is excellent at overtaking heads-up opponents and passing the ball with precision.

Stacy Michaelson (New Zealand)

The captain of the “Black Sticks” started practicing this sport when she was only four years old. The veteran midfielder, now 30, was among the nominees for FIFA’s Female Player of the Year award and is known for her attacking style and superb ball skills. She will play her third Olympics after competing in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Thomas Brils (Belgium)

The 33-year-old forward is looking forward to his fourth Olympic Games. Known for his agility and speed, he will once again aim to lead the Belgian Red Lions to the final after reaching the gold medal game in Rio and losing to Argentina.

(Report) By Daniel Losink; Editing by Peter Rutherford

