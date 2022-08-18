WASHINGTON — Boeing conducted its first test flight with the first of four P-8A Poseidons for the New Zealand Navy after the plane was rolled out of the spray booth in late July. Its construction became possible after the government of Wellington converted an export license issued by the United States Senate into a firm order in July 2018.

The New Zealand Navy will also receive necessary mission equipment and aircraft maintenance support. Boeing and the US Navy will also provide training for crew members and technicians.

New Zealand was on the hunt for a modern maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA) after the retirement of six forty-year-old P-3K2 Orions. The Poseidon can carry out reconnaissance and patrol flights, but the device is also capable of carrying out attacks against submarines and ships.

In anticipation of deliveries, the Canadian CAE has sold a P-8A Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) to Boeing to train New Zealand crews.

First Flight ✈️ The first of our four P-8A Poseidon aircraft took to the skies in the United States today, performing a test flight before the systems were installed. This aircraft will be delivered to Aotearoa NZ later this year. Read more ➡️https://t.co/mNKkuKEz6A @BoeingDefense#NZAirForce pic.twitter.com/uBzykjiBEJ — Royal NZ Air Force (@NZAirForce) August 17, 2022

New paint job for #P8! Watch New Zealand’s first P-8A roll out of the paint shed in its new livery. Later this year, the first of four multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft will be delivered to @NZAirForce. pic.twitter.com/xs5xkCSuqM — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) July 21, 2022