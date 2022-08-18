The second in a series of three down under World Series tournaments kicks off Friday in Wollongong, Australia. James Wade hopes to outperform at the Queensland Darts Masters.

Wade is looking forward to a strong performance at the New South Wales Darts Masters. At the Queensland Darts Masters he was immediately knocked out in the first round against Simon Whitlock. “Simon Whitlock played well and took advantage of my bad start. When I finally started my match, I was already too far behind to recover,” Wade said. daily star.

acclimatized

“I don’t like excuses and Simon was the better player, but I know that with the benefit of being a bit more settled and acclimated, you’ll see another James Wade next Friday,” continued the Englishman from 39 years old. “We are here for three tournaments in total (two in Australia and one in New Zealand) and my aim is to win one of the two remaining tournaments in order to be well prepared for the major tournaments which will soon follow.”





fishing trip

After the Townsville tournament, Wade took the time to fish with Michael van Gerwen. ‘Mighty Mike’ managed to catch a big fish.

“I had the pleasure of going on a fishing trip with Michael Van Gerwen on Sunday. It was a great day and Michael once again stole the show with the biggest fish of the expedition.”