Extension plan of the Nieuwe Wetering (Bergambacht) business park available for inspection; space for environmental street

BERGambacht • The desire to expand the De Nieuwe Wetering business park (phase IV) in Bergambacht has given rise to a preliminary zoning plan. The plans take into account the integration of a recycling center.

The initiator of the expansion plans is the developer Adriaan van Erk. This is the area to the east of the existing business park, between the N210 and Handelsweg. This area is approximately five hectares. The municipal executive on this subject: “The expansion responds to a great need for new industrial spaces, partly caused by the planned transformation of the industrial areas Schoonhoven-Noord and Galgoord in Haastrecht”.

The mayor and the aldermen decided to make the participation of the public possible, even if it was not obliged to do so: “Given the scale and the impact of the plan, a preliminary draft of the zoning plan is chosen in this case. This gives everyone the opportunity to contribute ideas from the start of the process ”.

Due to the desire to arrive at a single municipal recycling center, a specific development space has been included in the zoning plan. B&W: “Recycling Street is located at its current location – at Veerweg 10 in Bergambacht – in a social destination. Given the desired nature and size of a new facility – approximately 7,000 m2 – a commercial destination of at least environmental category 3.1 is required. Few of these lots are available within the municipality ”.

If the city council opts for another location, the destination can always be changed to a regular business destination.

The De Nieuwe Wetering IV draft zoning plan is available until February 9 for your reading.