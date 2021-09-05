Catalyst Stuff worries. The University of Wageningen wildfire expert has been warning for years that more needs to be done to prevent severe damage from the Netherlands wildfires. But fire is not a priority.

“What do you have to do to get this on the agenda?” Stuff wonders. “Should people die before something happens?”

“There are regular minor fires in Dutch nature,” Stuff says. “More often than people think. Fortunately, the fire service can handle it well. But with some major fires it becomes very difficult. We don’t know how to deal with this.”

Enlarge and cause further destruction

Jelmer Tom, national coordinator of wildfire at the IFV, agrees. “The risk of a large and devastating wildfire is increasing in the Netherlands as well. It is not whether such a fire will happen, but when.”

