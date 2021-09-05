Door Tyler Durton.

Sweden has reintroduced travel restrictions for travelers from the United States and five countries, but will consider more lenient rules for vaccines.

The Swedish government today officially extended the ban on Swedish entry for citizens of non-EU / EEA countries until October 31. Local Last week.

There are a number of exceptions to the ban, including persons traveling for specific reasons, and from certain countries, but on Thursday, six countries were removed from the list of “safe countries”: Since September 6, the entry ban applies to the following countries due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in these countries: Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, USA and Israel.

The case of Israel is particularly noteworthy because this country has long been one of the most vaccinated countries in the world and has the highest percentage of the population receiving the third booster vaccine (25%), which is also the country’s most recent vaccine. The wave of Govt-19 infection has now reached an all-time high.

This does not mean that all travel from these countries will be prohibited, as travelers may fall into a different category of exemption, for example if they are traveling for urgent family reasons or have European citizenship or Swedish residence permit. The decision to reintroduce restrictions in these six countries is the result of the EU’s recommendation.

Currently, Sweden does not distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers when traveling outside the European Union, but the government has indicated that new exemptions for vaccinated travelers “living in some third party” may be considered.

⁇ Sweden has many countries with close ties. There, the government will now explore the possibility of fully exempting vaccinated people in some third countries Interior Minister Michael Tamberg told the news agency DT Thursday

⁇ I think mainly the United Kingdom, but think of the United States, however this country is very complex and many countries have completely different rules. .

He and the government statement released on Thursday gave no indication as to when such exemptions would be introduced.

Source: https://www.zerohedge.com

Via https://www.cielvoile.fr