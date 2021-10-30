AlphaTauri failed to take advantage of the double failure of. in the USA Alpine, which will see the Italian team compete for fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship. Fernando Alonso to Esteban Ocon abandoned at the Circuit of the Americas and this offered AlphaTauri an opening to significantly fill the deficit, if only Pierre Gasly also dropped with a broken wheel suspension. In the end it had to come from Yuki tsunoda, who had a great race, finished ninth and scored two valuable points.

AlphaTauri’s total is therefore 94 points, exactly ten less than Alpine collected. However, Gasly is disappointed to have given up on a technical issue as he realizes that every point counts at this point in the season. “Looking at it objectively, I don’t think we had the speed to drive with McLarens and Ferraricombat. But a ninth place and two cars in the points would have been possible ”, Gasly looks back on the race in the United States. “It’s very frustrating because we know that every point counts at this point in our fight in midfield. It would have been great to continue until the end of the race.

The United States GP was far from ideal for Gasly. AlphaTauri mechanics still had to work on the starting grid to resolve a sensor issue and a wheel suspension issue arose during the race. He succumbs to the fourteenth lap, leaving Gasly for the third time in four races. Technical director Jody Egginton said after the race that AlphaTauri was investigating the cause of the suspension problem. “The suspension issue is something we need to understand and resolve before the start of the next race. It cost us crucial points, which is very regrettable for Pierre and for the team. Overall the package has shown a good level of performance in Austin so the goal is to maintain that form and continue to aim for fifth in the championship.