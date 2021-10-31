Quiet neighborhood Dender-Mark receives international award from Urban Quiet Park – Nature – Travel

The quiet neighborhood of Dender-Mark received the international Urban Quiet Park award. A recognition that the place obtains because there has reigned silence and tranquility for 20 years. The mayors of Grammont, Ninove and Galmaarden received the award during the celebration of 20 years of silent work in Flanders.

The quiet district of Dender-Mark covers 28 square kilometers and is located between the East Flanders towns of Ninove and Geraardsbergen. Twenty years ago, Dender-Mark was declared the first quiet area in Flanders and the third in Europe. Meanwhile, there are ten officially recognized quiet areas in Flanders. It is the first quiet district in Belgium where a Urban Quiet Park Award puts on hold.

The Ministry of the Environment, which was at the time with a socio-cultural organization in the cradle of the quiet district of Dender-Mark, is now also working on the oases of Luwte. Places in the city where residents can still feel relative peace. They are aimed at “shelter, isolation and safety,” according to the department.

Other international parks that have already received this award are Hampstead Heath near London, Parc Del Montnegre i el Corridor near Barcelona and Yangmingshan National Park in Taiwan. Prizes are planned in the next round for five parks in Stockholm, for the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris and for Wellington Town Belt in New Zealand. Toronto, New York and Brisbane are also expected to have a recognized Urban Quiet Park.

The quiet district of Dender-Mark covers 28 square kilometers and is located between the East Flanders towns of Ninove and Geraardsbergen. Twenty years ago, Dender-Mark was declared the first quiet area in Flanders and the third in Europe. Meanwhile, there are ten officially recognized quiet areas in Flanders. It is the first quiet district in Belgium to win an Urban Quiet Park Award. The Ministry of the Environment, which was at the time with a socio-cultural organization in the cradle of the quiet district of Dender-Mark, is now also working on the oases of Luwte. Places in the city where residents can still feel relative peace. They are aimed at “shelter, isolation and safety,” according to the department. Other international parks that have already received this award are Hampstead Heath near London, Parc Del Montnegre i el Corridor near Barcelona and Yangmingshan National Park in Taiwan. Prizes are planned in the next round for five parks in Stockholm, for the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris and for Wellington Town Belt in New Zealand. Toronto, New York and Brisbane are also expected to have a recognized Urban Quiet Park.