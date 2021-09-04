European countries have again imposed restrictions on American tourists
(CNN) – As countries take new steps in response to the recent rise in US government lawsuits, the chances of Americans traveling to Europe begin to dwindle.
Many major tourist destinations have ignored the EU’s advice not yet used to welcome much-needed visitors from the United States earlier this year. Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden were the first to impose new rules.
Passengers from these and other high-risk countries may enter once fully vaccinated and be isolated for 10 days. By September 6, they should also have developed a negative government test.
Sweden, along with Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and northern Macedonia, previously banned all non-European travelers and removed the country from the approved list.
Affected tourism
Swedish authorities are considering whether to allow full vaccinations for specific districts, “will come after this issue”.
Italy, one of the first European countries to open its borders earlier this year, has introduced new measures affecting arrivals from around the world, including the United States.
By August 31, all visitors must show evidence of PCR or antigen-cove testing taken within 72 hours of travel, even if they have been vaccinated.
According to the Italian Ministry of Health, travelers who are not vaccinated or have no evidence of recovery in the temple should be isolated for five days and subjected to a sweep test.
It is not yet clear whether many European countries will create banks with the arrival of US visitor dollars to revive the epidemic-affected tourism economies.
Covid cases increased in the United States in July and September, with many new cases being blamed for the delta variant of the disease.
Best Image Credit: Antonio Magello / Getty Image
Livia Borges and Nada Bashir contributed to the story