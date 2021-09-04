(CNN) – As countries take new steps in response to the recent rise in US government lawsuits, the chances of Americans traveling to Europe begin to dwindle.

Earlier this week, The The European Union has announced It advised the United States to remove it from the safe list and reconsider allowing non-essential U.S. travelers to the 27 member states.

Many major tourist destinations have ignored the EU’s advice not yet used to welcome much-needed visitors from the United States earlier this year. Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden were the first to impose new rules.

The Netherlands says that from September 4, the United States, along with Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia, will be declared a “danger zone”. A government website

Passengers from these and other high-risk countries may enter once fully vaccinated and be isolated for 10 days. By September 6, they should also have developed a negative government test.

Sweden, along with Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and northern Macedonia, previously banned all non-European travelers and removed the country from the approved list.

Affected tourism

Country stated: In a press release The measure applies to all essential visits, whether vaccinated or not, although exemptions may be granted to persons with Swedish residence permits who have recently developed negative tests.

Swedish authorities are considering whether to allow full vaccinations for specific districts, “will come after this issue”.

Italy, one of the first European countries to open its borders earlier this year, has introduced new measures affecting arrivals from around the world, including the United States.

By August 31, all visitors must show evidence of PCR or antigen-cove testing taken within 72 hours of travel, even if they have been vaccinated.

According to the Italian Ministry of Health, travelers who are not vaccinated or have no evidence of recovery in the temple should be isolated for five days and subjected to a sweep test.

It is not yet clear whether many European countries will create banks with the arrival of US visitor dollars to revive the epidemic-affected tourism economies.

Covid cases increased in the United States in July and September, with many new cases being blamed for the delta variant of the disease.

