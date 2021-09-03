Department of Homeland Security (Department of Homeland Security) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas has promised to repatriate thousands of Afghan allies to the United States “quickly and safely.” Process

Robert J., Senior Response Officer of the Coordinating Committee affiliated with Mayercas. Fenton Jr. discussed the coalition welcome move at a news conference Friday. Afghanistan Integration in the United States.

The Secretary of Defense told reporters: Nearly 40,000 U.S. citizens and Afghan partners have come to the U.S. from Afghanistan and were already deployed to U.S. military bases before being resettled in communities. Promote the essential screening and testing process in the United States and in transportation countries to ensure that every person entering the country is properly screened.

Deportation from Afghanistan: Zaki says DHS leads in resettlement of Afghan citizens to US

In response to a question from Fox News’ Jack Gibson, Mayorcos confirmed that individuals with “substandard information” had already been reported during the screening process and that the United States was working with transportation nations to find out what those individuals were doing. The Secretary did not mention the number of persons reported or their current location.

About 400 personnel from Majorcos, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U.S. Coast Guard and the Traffic Safety Administration (DSA) have been assigned to assist with the screening process. The government has sent hundreds of biometric machines to countries to help.

The Pentagon has assigned eight military bases to house refugees and provides medical care, language access services and medical assistance. The purpose of the operation is to remove Afghans from the bases and resettle them in the United States “as quickly and safely as possible,” Majorcos said.

Mayorkas also said that the United States had recognized the “small number” of orphaned children who were expelled from Afghanistan and many more were expected to return. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) works closely with the Department of Homeland Security, where international and non-profit organizations facilitate care and other resources.

Some of the evacuees in Afghanistan have expressed concern through customs and border security at military bases around the world

Fenton said the DHS would take “all precautionary measures” by testing and vaccinating all visitors to prevent the spread of covit.

The Secretary of Defense described the expulsion from Afghanistan as “unprecedented and historic” and said 120,000 people had been expelled from Afghanistan since the United States began withdrawing.

Last week, President Biden Guide the Department of Homeland Security to serve as a leading co-ordinating agency to assist in the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States. First aid and resettlement for unauthorized Afghans. Become an American citizen, green card holder or legal permanent resident.

“The DHS has already worked closely with government agencies – the military, diplomats, the intelligence community, law enforcement and others – to ensure that all Afghans are screened and verified before entering the United States.” Press Officer Jen Zaki said during the press conference.

Click here for the Fox News app

The State Department has set up “appropriate facilities” across the United States for Afghan visa applicants to stay at the end of the screening process.

However, when printed at a press conference on Thursday, the State Department did not specify what would happen to the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants who were expelled from Afghanistan for failing the “rigorous” screening process.

Peter Aitken and Caitlin McFall of Fox News contributed to the report.