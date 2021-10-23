Kawala was released in 2013 for funding and organizing large-scale anti-government protests known as the Taksim Square protests. But the release was immediately overturned by new allegations related to funding the 2016 coup attempt.

Human rights groups have dismissed the allegations against him as baseless, urging the European Commission of Ministers overseeing the start of illegal proceedings against Turkey, a rare move that could lead to the court’s suspension.

On Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of Mr. Kavala, released the letter. To meThe allegations in his case “obscure respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish legal system”.

The report was signed by the ambassadors of the United States, Canada and New Zealand, as well as Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Britain to host climate change conference next month, COP26, with more than 160 world leaders, including Mr Erdogan The letter was not signed.

In his comments on Saturday, Mr. Erdogan seems to have left some room for negotiations. “They need to know and understand Turkey,” he said of the ambassadors. “On the day they are not there, they will leave.”