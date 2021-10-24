FlixMobility, the parent company of German bus operator FlixBus, acquires the American Greyhound Lines, known for its iconic gray-blue buses. With the acquisition, FlixMobility aims to expand low-cost bus services in the United States. Greyhound has been the largest bus operator in the United States running FlixBus since 2018.

FlixMobility deposited $ 172 million to Greyhound and exchanged nearly 8 148 million. Greyhound is owned by the British First Group and has visited 2400 locations in North America. About 16 million passengers use Greyhound buses each year.



Greyhound has been around since 1914 and was founded in the state of Minnesota. Long buses with the hunting dog logo from American movies and series are familiar to many. Buses are mainly used for long distances between cities. The greyhound is the fastest dog breed in the world.



In 2019, FlixMobility merged with already competing Euroline. The company later acquired the company from the French public transport company Transteve. FlixBus launched in Germany in 2013 and now operates in dozens of countries.

